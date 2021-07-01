Swarco deploys traffic management system with low-power detectors and solar gateway in Regensburg, Germany

Swarco Traffic Systems has installed 108 TDC1-PIR low-power traffic detectors, integrated via Adec’s solar-powered BS2 IoT Gateway into the Swarco Gecko Cloud, in Regensburg, Germany.

Aggregated five-minute interval data from 108 measurement points helps city officials to optimize traffic flow by adapting traffic light timing.

“The traffic management system includes a Swarco Urban Traffic Control Centre and 198 connected traffic signals,” explains Guido Kugel, product manager for detection and data at Swarco Traffic Systems. “It uses traffic data from the Adec detectors and IoT gateways to capture real-time traffic situation information and compare it with traffic data collected at the traffic signals.

“The data thus collected is analyzed and evaluated to feed into the traffic control module of the city of Regensburg. We were looking for a solar-powered solution with proven detection capabilities. The client has been specifically searching for a solution that would be self-sufficient and not require any special infrastructure.

“Therefore, only a solar-powered system with direct cellular connectivity to the Swarco MyCity Cloud system was an option for us. In fact, the installation was completed end of July 2020 and we can now confirm that the installation performed well through the foggy winter months with low solar irradiation.”

Andreas Hartmann, MD at Adec Technologies, emphasizes the good cooperation between the stakeholders in jointly working to deliver this solution which is thus far the largest installation with ADEC solar-powered BS2 IoT gateways.