AUDIO: The high cost of doing nothing

America’s worst public health crisis in a century gave the nation a short-lived gridlock hiatus, as the Texas A&M Transportation Institute recently released 2021 Urban Mobility Report (UMR) reveals. The pandemic also amplified an important and timeless lesson in roadway traffic management at a time when US infrastructure needs are once again near the top of the political agenda – as research fellow Tim Lomax (left) explains in this clip from the latest episode of the Thinking Transportation podcast. To hear the whole interview with Tim Lomax and explore the archive, log onto the Thinking Transportation Podcast website, or find it on your favorite streaming service.