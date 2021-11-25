Yunex Traffic to install Zephyr air quality monitors in Liverpool, UK

Liverpool City Region (LCR) Combined Authority has awarded a contract to Yunex Traffic to supply and install 37 Zephyr air quality monitors, and to maintain them for a period of five years.

The monitors will be installed in 37 existing traffic signal locations across the six authorities, with the option for a further 10 to be installed if required.

The monitors will integrate with the existing Yunex Traffic Stratos traffic management and control systems of local authorities in LCR, which will enable trends in environmental data to be reviewed and analyzed. The information will also be used to provide timely interventions and enable strategies to be implemented based on real time pollution, temperature and humidity data, as well as the prevailing air quality levels.

“Following the launch of our air quality monitors at the end of 2020, we are delighted to add LCR to our growing user base, following similar installations in Reading, Warrington, Bedford and Cardiff,” says Wilke Reints, MD, Yunex Traffic, UK. “Air quality has become a real priority for local authorities, but to fully understand the impact of traffic and any strategic interventions, it must be constantly monitored and measured. Zephyr and Stratos combine to provide a powerful solution that can help authorities improve air quality, enabling traffic management strategies to be implemented, based on real-time data.”