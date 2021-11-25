Nick Reed appointed as National Highways’ first ever chief road safety adviser

Founder of Reed Mobility and TTi columnist Professor Nick Reed, has been appointed as National Highways’ first ever chief road safety adviser.

In the new role, Reed will be responsible for providing independent advice to help the organisation achieve its goal of zero harm on England’s motorways and major A-roads by 2040. His role will also involve building relationships with partners and stakeholders.

Reed has focused on improving road safety throughout his career. In his 13 years at Transport Research Laboratories, Reed headed up research into human factors and driver behaviour. Following that, he joined Bosch as head of mobility research and development. He also holds a visiting professorship at the University of Surrey.

National Highways (formerly Highways England) chief executive Nick Harris said: “We’re committed to our vision of no one being harmed either travelling along or working on our roads. Being able to call on someone with Reed’s experience will make a real difference in our capability to deliver that promise.”

National Highways chair of the safety committee Alan Cumming said: “I look forward to Reed joining the safety committee. He will provide independent advice that ensures our work is focused on key road user safety priorities and policies.”

Reed added: “I am delighted and honoured to have been appointed to this new role. Throughout my career, my prime motivation has been to reduce the harm associated with road transport.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with industry, academia and innovators to support and challenge National Highways in delivering on its ambitious zero harm agenda.”

