Shailen Bhatt to leave ITS America for AECOM in late August

The Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America) president and CEO Shailen Bhatt has announced that he has accepted a new leadership position with AECOM in its global transportation business and will leave his ITS America post in late August.

As a leader recognized for delivering transformative change, Bhatt has testified before Congress on a range of topics, from the positive safety impacts of intelligent transportation technologies to the need for a more robust national transportation cybersecurity strategy, served as chair of the board of directors for the National Operations Center of Excellence; and was a key contributor to the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on the Future of Automotive and Personal Transport.

Over the past 15 years, Bhatt has also served in senior government leadership roles, including executive director for the Colorado Department of Transportation, cabinet secretary for the Delaware Department of Transportation, and as a presidential appointee at the US Department of Transportation.

“It is bittersweet to leave ITS America after all the important work we have accomplished – and at such an exciting time for infrastructure and technology in the United States,” says Bhatt. “I am proud of what we have done to champion safety, sustainability, and equity. At the same time, I am incredibly excited by the opportunity with an amazing company like AECOM and to work with the team on transportation innovation on a global scale.”

“Shailen is an influential voice in our industry, and AECOM’s clients will benefit from his pioneering spirit, innovation, and long experience delivering transformational projects and technologies that improve mobility, access, safety and sustainability,’’ said Jennifer Aument, chief executive of AECOM’s global transportation business. “He joins an amazing AECOM team delivering the future of transportation.’’

“Shailen has been a visionary leader for ITS America and we will miss him,” said Ramin Massoumi, chair of the ITS America Board of Directors and senior vice president with Iteris. “Thanks to his work – in addition to chief operating officer Laura Chace and other team members – the association is in an excellent position and will continue working on behalf of our members to create a safer, greener, smarter future.”

Massoumi added that the ITS America board expects to name a new CEO later this summer.