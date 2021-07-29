A-to-Be USA appoints Marta Sousa Uva as new CEO

A-to-Be USA, the US subsidiary of Portugal-based A-to-Be Mobility Technology has announced that Marta Sousa Uva has been appointed as the company’s new chief executive officer (CEO). Marta is the first female CEO of A-to-Be and is one of only a handful of female leaders in the tolling industry.

Marta brings a wealth of expertise to this role, as she also serves as an executive member on the Board of Directors of A-to-Be’s parent company Brisa – Auto-estradas de Portugal. Marta will also act as chief transformation officer where her mission is to combine further digitization of all Brisa’s activities with A-to-Be’s main competences and innovations.

Marta is an experienced strategist with a deep understanding of how to grow a business, as well as a strong leader with a proven track record of developing diverse and high performing teams. Marta’s national and international experience includes working at Procter & Gamble and, for the last seven years, as executive director in charge of operations, product and marketing at global technology company TIMWETECH.

“A-to-Be sits at the forefront of one of the most exciting new market opportunities in our lifetime,” says Sousa Uva. “The global transportation industry is primed for new technology to deliver solutions for the future. I look forward to working with the team to build on the foundation that has been laid, and to capture the market opportunity before us. Together we will drive sustainable, industry-leading growth that benefits employees, shareholders and the communities in which we operate.”

“I am very excited to continue working with Marta in her new role as CEO,” says chief sales officer Luis Nunes. “Marta and I share a similar passion for bringing the latest technological innovations to the transportation industry and the public sector.”

Former CEO Eduardo Ramos is now an executive director at Brisa, the majority shareholder of A-to-Be, and he remains a member of A-to-Be’s Board of Directors.