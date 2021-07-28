AUDIO: How traffic managers can help fight human trafficking

An efficient transportation network is central to the success of any commercial enterprise, including those that aren’t legal. Our roads and bridges enable the scourge of human trafficking, but, in this clip from the latest episode of Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s Thinking Transportation Podcast, research engineer John Habermann talks about how traffic managers can play a part in disrupting that heinous activity. To hear the whole episode, visit the Thinking Transportation homepage, or find it on your favourite streaming service.
AUDIO: How traffic managers can help fight human trafficking0
