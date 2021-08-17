Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»ITS America picks Laura Chace as new president and CEO

ITS America picks Laura Chace as new president and CEO

0
By on Appointments & Staffing

The Intelligent Transportation Society’s (ITS America) Board of Directors has unanimously elected Laura Chace as president and CEO, effective August 30, 2021.

Chace, who currently serves as the association’s chief operating officer, has been with ITS America since 2015 in increasingly responsible roles and brings 15 years of association management to her new position. She is also a founding member of the MobilityXX initiative, which is focused on increasing the number of women in transportation by 10% in 10 years.

“Laura has been a driving force in helping ITS America broaden our membership and strengthen our voice,” says Ramin Massoumi, board chair and senior vice president for Iteris. “The board is very excited about this next chapter and confident that Laura will continue to build on the association’s great work moving forward.”

At ITS America, where she leads operations and strategic planning, Chace has helped shape policies that prioritize intelligent transportation technology and promote safety, sustainability, efficiency, and equity in transportation.

“Laura has been instrumental in ITS America’s work to transform transportation through technology,” says outgoing president and CEO Shailen Bhatt. “She is the right person to lead this organization at a pivotal time in our industry.”

“I am both thrilled and humbled about this exciting new opportunity,” Chace said. “With Congress poised to make historic investments in transportation, ITS America and our members are well positioned to show how prioritizing intelligent technologies will save lives and create a more sustainable, smarter transportation system that better serves all Americans.”

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International magazine and the Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs in charge of public agencies around the world as well as chairmen and CEOs of multinational transportation technology corporations. Tom's early career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts