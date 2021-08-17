ITS America picks Laura Chace as new president and CEO

The Intelligent Transportation Society’s (ITS America) Board of Directors has unanimously elected Laura Chace as president and CEO, effective August 30, 2021.

Chace, who currently serves as the association’s chief operating officer, has been with ITS America since 2015 in increasingly responsible roles and brings 15 years of association management to her new position. She is also a founding member of the MobilityXX initiative, which is focused on increasing the number of women in transportation by 10% in 10 years.

“Laura has been a driving force in helping ITS America broaden our membership and strengthen our voice,” says Ramin Massoumi, board chair and senior vice president for Iteris. “The board is very excited about this next chapter and confident that Laura will continue to build on the association’s great work moving forward.”

At ITS America, where she leads operations and strategic planning, Chace has helped shape policies that prioritize intelligent transportation technology and promote safety, sustainability, efficiency, and equity in transportation.

“Laura has been instrumental in ITS America’s work to transform transportation through technology,” says outgoing president and CEO Shailen Bhatt. “She is the right person to lead this organization at a pivotal time in our industry.”

“I am both thrilled and humbled about this exciting new opportunity,” Chace said. “With Congress poised to make historic investments in transportation, ITS America and our members are well positioned to show how prioritizing intelligent technologies will save lives and create a more sustainable, smarter transportation system that better serves all Americans.”