Multiphase ADS from SRL can cut queue lengths by 50%, independent modelling shows

A multiphase adaptive detection system (ADS) for portable and temporary traffic signals has been independently proven to reduce average queue lengths by 50%, potentially saving commuters more than one day a year of journey time.

Created by SRL Traffic Systems, a leading manufacturer and supplier of ITS equipment, Multiphase ADS was independently modelled by Ian Routledge Consultancy. It is the only portable and temporary solution to have been independently modelled.

Testing was completed in May using traffic flow data and Vissim with three-way control in a heavily saturated tidal flow location in Yorkshire, UK. The modeling demonstrated that the impact of replacing a basic logic traffic light system with Multiphase ADS was:

A reduction in average queue length of 50%;

A reduction in maximum queue length of 29%;

A reduction in average journey time at the junction of 22% (increasing to 40% during peak flow); and

A reduction in journey time for the route with the highest flow of traffic of 52%.

SRL estimates that there are more than 20,000 portable and temporary traffic signals in use at more than 5,000 roadwork sites across the country. As such, its solution could save commuters more than seven minutes a day, over two hours every month and more than one day a year, getting to and from work.

Launched at the end of 2020, Multiphase ADS traffic light detection technology can be used in conjunction with SRL’s Eurolight Master temporary and portable traffic lights. It is the only portable and temporary ADS solution to offer two, three and four-way control.

Multiphase ADS works by connecting a high accuracy radar detector (which collects data about real-§time traffic volumes and speeds) to portable and temporary traffic lights, using an algorithm that adjusts green time accordingly, taking into account the accommodation of HGV start lag. It is especially effective in areas of tidal traffic flow because of its ability to reduce the build-up of traffic moving in a single direction,

“According to *government figures, traffic is set to increase by over 55% by 2040, with an 85% hike in congestion,” says Adrian Murphy, SRL Traffic Systems’ chief operating officer. “With that, there will of course be an increased threat to our health from associated air pollution. The demand for smart technologies capable of cutting congestion has never been greater, and we are proud to be able to offer a multiphase solution with the proven capability of slashing queue lengths and waiting times, improving road users’ experience of roadworks.”

SRL’s Multiphase ADS is available for hire as well as sale and joins an extensive product portfolio that also comprises variable message signs (VMS), CCTV, and the Urban64 traffic signal solution used to coordinate multi-directional flows of traffic and pedestrians.