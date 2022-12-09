ITS America announces new officers and directors for 2023

The Intelligent Transportation Society of America’s (ITS America) Board of Directors has certified the election of new officers and welcomed twelve new directors. The ITS America Board is made up of leaders in the intelligent transportation industry, who set policy and direct strategies for the association.

The officers and board members represent a diverse group of senior-level executives from private companies and public agencies in the mobility, technology and ITS spheres.

“We are thrilled to have such a strong slate of leaders to kick off 2023,” says ITS America president & CEO Laura Chace. “We have an opportunity to transform our transportation system through investments in technology and innovation to benefit communities. Our newly elected leaders are leading by example, implementing solutions to make transportation, safer, smarter, and greener for all.”

2023 ITS America Leadership

Chair: Monali Shah, head of transportation solutions, Google

Vice chair: Joanna Pinkerton, president/CEO, Central Ohio Transit Authority

Secretary: Seleta Reynolds, chief innovation officer, LA Metro

Treasurer: Chris Armstrong, vice president, CIRRUS/V2X at Panasonic USA

Immediate past chair: Roger Millar, secretary, Washington State Department of Transportation

“The ITS industry is made up of great people and growing by the day. I am excited and humbled to be chosen to take on this opportunity,” says Monali Shah. “I look forward to making progress on critical issues facing our industry including increasing safety, transportation equity, and greener transportation solutions for communities by incorporating all the tools at our disposal.”

In addition to the new executive leadership, the following members were elected to the Board of Directors to represent the public and private organizations that make up ITS America.

Public sector:

Tilly Chang, executive director, San Francisco County Transportation Authority

Yassmin Gramian, PE, secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

MJ Maynard, chief executive officer, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada

Russell McMurry, P.E, commissioner, Georgia Department of Transportation

Seleta Reynolds, chief innovation officer, Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Ydanis Rodriguez, commissioner, New York City Department of Transportation

Marc Williams, executive director, Texas Department of Transportation

Tony Tavares, director, Caltrans

Private sector:

Michelle Maggiore, country digitization manager, Cisco

Jim Misener, senior director of product management and global C-V2X ecosystem lead, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Abbas Mohaddes, president and COO, Econolite

Sheryl Wilkerson, vice president, government affairs, Michelin North America, Inc.

