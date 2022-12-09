Valerann delivers fully remote ATMS deployment in Chile

In partnership with Openvia Mobility, Valerann has successfully completed a fully remote deployment of its flagship platform, Lanternn by Valerann (LbV), on the Costa Arauco motorway in Chile. This approach, believed to be the first of its kind, revolutionizes the mobility sector and reduces deployment costs for advanced traffic management systems (ATMS).

Autopista Costa Arauco in the Biobío region is an 89km stretch of motorway and is vital for the Chilean cellulose industry. In 2021, the motorway saw average daily traffic of 27,112 vehicles – an increase of 18% from the previous year.

This project represents a turning point in the transportation industry and highlights the potential for a wider use of advanced technology solutions for road traffic management. Traditionally reliant on lengthy deployments with project teams present on-site, the industry now can benefit from accelerated value delivery and minimized disruption to control center operations. This innovative deployment approach also enables remote maintenance of mission-critical software decreasing risk of downtime. It also reduces the cost barrier to road operators and municipalities, many of whom can now for the first time afford these life-saving systems.

With an affordable ATMS like LbV in place, operators can harness the solution’s unique features to better coordinate responses to traffic events, ensuring smoother traffic flow and fewer fatalities. Resources can be prioritized and allocated to the most significant incidents, which means fewer patrol and emergency vehicles are required. Thanks to LbV’s machine vision layer, camera footage can be reviewed automatically, which frees up the workforce to focus on higher value tasks. In this way, the cost savings and benefits compound over time, enabling operators to do more (and better) with less.

Valerann’s engineering team, located in London (UK) and Tel-Aviv (Israel), successfully collaborated with Chilean teams to complete the installation in a matter of weeks. The deployment included integration of nine cameras for road monitoring, 15 cameras located at the three toll, and eight response operation vehicles including ambulances, tow trucks and patrol. Costa Arauco traffic control operators now benefit from LvB’s Monitor and Manage modules which enable faster incident detection and response, improved safety measures, and enhanced performance against concession KPIs.

“This ITS technology enables us to respond more efficiently to traffic incidents in real time, while facilitating the prevention of high-impact traffic events,” says Moises Vargas, manager of Autopista Costa Arauco. “This new way of implementing the solution remotely has been a learning process from which we have all benefited,”

“This deployment is a true milestone and a turning point for Valerann, as it shows the potential for the industry transformation,” says Ran Katzir, CTO of Valerann. “We are very proud of the work we have delivered, which would not have been possible without a close collaboration with a forward-thinking and innovative partner such as Globalvia. Working together, we were able to deliver this complex project, providing many benefits to Costa Arauco.”