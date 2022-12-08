Preparations for next year’s ITS European Congress in Lisbon are already underway. It is set to be a highly interesting and successful event, with a wealth of opportunities for sponsors and exhibitors.

With the theme ITS: The Game Changer, the 15th ITS European Congress, organized by ERTICO – ITS Europe and the European Commission, will showcase the latest technologies adopted by the Lisbon region, together with a wide variety of ITS services and solutions in Europe.

There is still time to take part in the 2023 ITS European Congress, but submissions must be made by 16th December. After this date, the congress will close its call for contribution of Special Interest Sessions, Strategic Future Sessions and Technical & Scientific Papers.

Participation in the congress is a great way to gain exposure for your research and development activities, network with peers and witness the latest innovations on display in the Smart Mobility arena. The program this year has an exciting line-up of topics from testing CCAM, simulation and modelling, data analytics, digital logistics platforms and navigation systems to governance and regulation of new mobility services, greening the freight and logistics chain and policies and standards for the data value chain. All the topics can be viewed here.

For more information on how to make a submission, please click here.

Plenary topics revealed

The four plenary topics at the 2023 ITS European Congress have been revealed. These high-level sessions bring together panellists and keynote speakers from various sectors, industry groups and domains to address cross-cutting topics. Important and influential stakeholder representatives discuss strategic and substantive breakthroughs in ITS, related to the congress’ key topics.

Topic 1: Digitalization – what can mobility users expect?

Topic 2: Connected, cooperative and automated mobility: How green can you go?

Topic 3: Integrating road, rail, air and waterborne – multimodality by any means?

Topic 4: Managing urban mobility space – what can we expect from cities in the future?

These topics discuss the positive impact that innovation has on citizens’ lives, as well as potential drawbacks and how to overcome them. The digital and green transitions, two pillars of the EU agenda to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, are also central to plenary discussions.

Exhibiting and sponsorship

If you are interested in exhibiting at the ITS European Congress, information about exhibition packages can be found here. The Exhibition Early Bird rate ends on 15 December 2022.

Many sponsorship opportunities are also available, including the prestigious Opening Ceremony, plenary keynotes, speaking opportunities and venue branding, as well as breakfast and networking sessions. Click here to find out more about exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities.