VIDEO: Does coronavirus demand a rethink of MaaS?

In the latest ITS (UK) webinar, Andy Graham of White Willow Consulting, suggests there is a large question mark over the current model for Mobility as a Service (MaaS), due to reluctance to share vehicles in a city. “Will people want to go to work in a shared pod, when people are unwilling to go to work in a shared train? A high occupancy vehicle can feel a bit like a way to spread a virus,” he said, going on to suggest that we need to factor in the “cost of then taking that vehicle out and cleaning.”

Nevertheless, Graham is impressed by how the industry has reacted to the crisis. “We’ve done things much more quickly than we used to do,” he says, “But there is there is perhaps sometimes a gap in the actual how to do it. When there’s no real guidance for how to do it. So we’re moving at a faster pace than we’ve done for a long time. I think we’re seeing the value of sharing things like data and sharing technology.”