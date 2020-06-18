VIDEO: Inspirational TRB video wins three Telly Awards

A video created as part of the Transportation Research Board’s (TRB’s) centennial celebration has been named the winner of three 2020 Telly Awards, which annually showcase the best work created within television and across all types of video production.

The video, Your Future in Transportation, highlights the excitement, challenges, and fulfilment that those who select transportation as their career can expect to enjoy.

“This is an exciting time of transformation in the transportation industry, and this award-winning video puts a spotlight on how young people have the opportunity to make a difference in the world by choosing transportation as a career path,” says Sandra Larson, transportation innovation strategies leader, Stanley Consultants Inc.; and chair, Centennial Task Force.

The video was produced as a partnership between the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) and the Transportation Research Board (TRB), a division of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

“TTI and its transportation research experts have been active TRB volunteers for six decades, and we are pleased to have had the opportunity for our video production team to work with our partners at TRB on this award-winning production about the future of transportation and transportation careers,” said Greg Winfree (pictured), TTI agency director, who is also a columnist for Traffic Technology International magazine.

“I recommend that anyone who cares about the future of transportation, and the important role it can play in providing an equitable quality of life for all our citizens, view this video and then pass it along to their local school system with the request that it become part of their community’s STEM curriculum.” adds Neil Pedersen, executive director, TRB.

“In addition to research and technology transfer, training the future generation of transportation professionals is a primary focus of TTI’s mission,” says Katie Turnbull, TTI executive associate director and a past chair of the TRB Executive Committee. “It is rewarding to know that the video will be used to encourage young people to pursue a career in the transportation field.”

TRB turns 100 years old on Nov. 11, 2020, and is in the midst of a yearlong celebration designed to promote the value of transportation research and celebrate the achievements of TRB’s volunteers, sponsors, affiliates, and staff.

The video was recognized for excellence in the following three categories:

The Telly Awards are considered to be the most prestigious, independent evaluator of small screen productions worldwide. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies, and publishers from around the world.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine are private, nonprofit institutions that provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions related to science, technology, and medicine. The Academies operate under an 1863 congressional charter to the National Academy of Sciences, signed by President Lincoln.