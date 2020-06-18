RoadBotics recognised as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

RoadBotics, the Pittsburgh-based technology company that automates road assessments, has been selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers. RoadBotics was spun out of Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Institute and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the world’s roads and infrastructure.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Technology Pioneers community is an integral part of the larger Global Innovators community of start-ups at the World Economic Forum.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, president and co-founder Benjamin Schmidt, PhD of RoadBotics is invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. RoadBotics will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with policymakers and private sector leaders to help define the global agenda on key issues.

“We’re excited to welcome RoadBotics to our 20th cohort of Technology Pioneers,” says Susan Nesbitt, head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. “RoadBotics and its fellow pioneers are developing cutting edge technologies all over the world. Beyond their innovations, these firms are contributing greatly to improving the state of the world.”

“We are excited to be selected as one of the World Economic Forum’s 2020 Technology Pioneers”, sasys Schmidt. “This award acknowledges the contribution our industry-leading technology has made to public infrastructure management, and we’re proud to be helping governments make data-driven decisions.”

This year’s cohort selection marks the 20th anniversary of the Tech Pioneers community. Throughout its 20-year run, many Technology Pioneers have continuously contributed to advancement in their industries while some have even gone on to become household names. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

2020 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The diversity of these companies extends to their leadership as well, as over 25% of 2020 Tech Pioneers are female led. The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond Silicon Valley. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platforms.