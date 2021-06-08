PODCAST 14: Maximizing city data – an interview with Gridwise CEO, Ryan Green

Ryan Green is co-founder and CEO of Gridwise, an app that’s been described as the leading assistant for rideshare and delivery drivers. Ryan discusses how driving for Uber and Lyft led him to create a solution that maximizes drivers’ road time and profits, how Gridwise is consolidating its rich city data for other mobility stakeholders by offering a comprehensive view of how people and goods are moving across gig-mobility services, and whether much-maligned ride-hailing services could actually make transport systems more efficient.

Plus news and conversation with Tom Stone and Saul Wordsworth.

Interview with Ryan Green begins at 6:30