Wejo connected vehicle data integrated into Waycare traffic management platform

Connected vehicle data pioneer Wejo and Waycare, a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) solution for traffic management, have announced they will deliver a joint offering to 20 locations across the United States.

Wejo’s data will supplement Waycare’s existing data sources, providing traffic managers with a comprehensive understanding of conditions and the ability to not only detect and predict incidents, but also respond faster and more effectively based on real-world, near real-time data in a single platform from which they can all collaborate.

By supplementing its data sets with real-time connected vehicle data, Wejo allows Waycare to produce actionable insights, like automatic incident detection and crash prediction, that ultimately help make roads safer. The partnership also provides the agency with more visibility into rural roadways where physical infrastructure is often lacking.

“Ingesting Wejo’s connected vehicle data into our AI-algorithms has enabled the Waycare platform to automatically detect more incidents on the roadway, and to do so faster than traditional methods used today,” said Noam Maital, CEO of Waycare. “The sheer volume of connected vehicle data we’ve been able to access is invaluable and has provided a useful source of information to help us supplement our coverage in areas where physical road infrastructure isn’t present.”

The companies first joined forces in 2019 to augment how several Nevada transportation and safety management agencies used Waycare’s traffic management solutions by incorporating Wejo’s data for a more comprehensive overview of conditions on the roads so agencies could identify and respond to incidents quicker and improve traffic safety for all.

“From solving congestion woes to saving lives, Wejo and Waycare share the vision of a world where data can be used for good,” said Richard Barlow, CEO of Wejo. “We are tremendously proud of the deployments underway, and believe we are only at the beginning of a transformational opportunity for our companies, shared customers and the world.”