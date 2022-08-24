Florida DOT and one.network launch work zone safety pilot project

Road management software as a service (SaaS) technology provider one.network has launched a major work zone safety pilot with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) in the US.

The Lane Closure Notification System (LCNS) is a first-of-its-kind statewide technology pilot that will allow authorized workers to update lane closure and other construction site information directly from the work zone using a mobile app. The project will use Live Link, one.network’s proprietary shared road management platform that connects with America’s major GPS providers.

In preparation for the rollout, hundreds of road construction work zone supervisors have undergone training on how to utilize the technology. The safety project will provide them with one.network’s Live Link smart phone app, enabling workers to geometrically map out lane closures for each work zone construction site. The digital updates will include the presence of workers and any change in speed limits associated with the closure. The information will then be provided directly to GPS companies who will update their maps for the safety and planning benefit of the driving public.

The pilot will cover all planned construction sites across FDOT’s seven regional districts that together represent more than 12,000 miles of state roads, including the Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise. It is anticipated that the pilot rollout will include over 500 construction projects over the next few months.

More than 100 road authorities in the UK are already actively using the one.network platform, but this will be its first application in the US.

“We’re extremely excited to work with FDOT to implement Live Link and improve safety for drivers and workers across the state,” says James Harris, founder and CEO of one.network. “The data and technology we’re bringing to this initiative puts critical work zone information directly into the vehicles and devices of road users. With innovative agencies like FDOT leading the way, we can finally start to reverse the tragedy of work zone deaths and injuries that has become an unacceptable reality on our roads.”

“Safety is critical to the mission of FDOT. This innovative real-time Lane Closure Notification System is the first of its kind in North America and will be essential for improving construction worker and motorist safety in work zones across Florida,” says Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W Perdue PE. “We appreciate the opportunity to be the first in the nation to utilize this state-of-the-art technology and look forward to further collaboration with our construction, maintenance, and technology partners to advance FDOT’s safety goals.”

The project will be rolled out over the next several months and FDOT will require all contracted firms for new road construction to use Live Link to protect workers and drivers.

“Expanding communications technology is going to be key to saving lives in work zones and out on our roadways,” says Ananth Prasad, president of the Florida Transportation Builders Association. “Live Link gives our members a way to tell drivers to slow down and be extra diligent when they enter a work zone. These construction zones are their office and for the first time, we’re giving them a real-time voice in their own safety.”

Images: AdobeStock, one.network