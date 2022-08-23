ITS America announces two keynote speakers for ITS World Congress in LA

Two keynote speakers have been announced for the ITS World Congress in LA this September, by organizers at ITS America. They are the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) chair Jennifer Homendy and the USDOT’s deputy assistant secretary for research and technology and chief science officer Dr Robert Hampshire.

Homendy will lead the A Safe Systems Approach to Advancing Equitable Mobility plenary on Tuesday 20 September. The session will help ITS experts define how safe systems and ITS innovations can advance safety for all communities and road users. Panellists will discuss how transit, mobility-on-demand, automated vehicle safety metrics, and human centered design help us think more broadly about safety to ensure no global citizen is left behind.

Panel speakers will include David Kim, national transportation policy and multimodal strategy principal with WSP USA; Nat Beuse, vice president of safety for Aurora; Minna Kivimäki, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Communications; Yutaka Kobayashi, deputy director general for Traffic Bureau, National Police Agency Japan; and Seleta Reynolds, chief innovation officer at LA Metro.

For the USDOT Putting People First plenary on Wednesday, 21 September, Dr Hampshire will moderate a high-level panel of US DOT administrators who will discuss their vision for ITS research and deployment. The session will also include information about US DOT’s new funding opportunities and the Biden/Harris Administration’s transportation priorities.

Speakers include Ann Carlson (Invited), chief counsel for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA); Nuria Fernandez, administrator at the Federal Transit Administration (FTA); and Robin Hutcheson, deputy administrator for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

The ITS World Congress will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from September 18-22. Registration is now open.