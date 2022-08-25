SRL Traffic Systems recognised for health and safety achievements

SRL Traffic Systems, the UK manufacturer and supplier of portable and temporary ITS equipment and integrated systems, has received an RoSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) Gold Fleet Safety Award and a Silver Health and Safety Award for ensuring the safety of its staff.

The RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest running of its kind in the UK and receives entries from organisations across the world. Organisations receiving a RoSPA Award are recognised as being world-leaders in health and safety practice. Most of the awards are non-competitive and mark achievement at merit, bronze, silver and gold levels.

“This is a fantastic and well-deserved accomplishment,” says Julia Small, RoSPA’s achievements director. “By receiving this recognition SRL Traffic Systems join like-minded businesses and organisations worldwide, who represent the very best in their approach to health and safety.”

Adrian Murphy, CEO of SRL, says: “We’re incredibly pleased, and proud, to receive the RoSPA Gold Fleet Safety Award and the Silver Health and Safety Award. We’ve been working hard on our overall policies, procedures and management to deliver consistent improvement across our business. The Gold Fleet Safety Award is so important to us. We do our utmost to ensure the safety of our entire team and manage occupational road risk as best we can.”

Mark Gordon, ESH&Q manager at SRL, adds: “We have invested a lot of time, money and resources in making improvements to health and safety across the business, so we were confident that we had grounds to enter two categories this year. We are proud to be recognised with two awards, which marks the progress we continue to make.”

Images: SRL Traffic Systems