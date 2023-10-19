Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»Highways UK: Messagemaker launches new high-speed sign range

Highways UK: Messagemaker launches new high-speed sign range

0
By on Event News, Variable Message Signs

Messagemaker Displays used this week’s (October 18-19) Highways UK show in Birmingham to  launch its new range of high-speed LED signage including Advanced Motorway Indicator (AMI) Screens and MS1 and MS4 Variable Message Signs (VMS) for both gantry and central reservation applications.

Launching as a complete system of traffic control signs, the flexible AMI, MS1 and MS4 signs provide clear and compliant traffic control and instruction to road users.

Each product in the range has been designed with ease of installation, minimal maintenance and a long working lifespan in mind. With over 20 years’ experience producing and perfecting LED speed signage, Messagemaker Displays has also ensured that the solutions are low power, making them an efficient long-term solution regardless of application.

“We are really excited to be taking this next step into high-speed signage, especially as we are launching the range to market at this year’s Highways UK,” says Danny Adamson, MD at Messagemaker Displays. “We have been working for many years to build up our knowledge and reputation within the industry and as such we know that there is a real need for the reliable, efficient and easy to install and maintain signage that we are able to deliver.”

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International (TTi) magazine and its Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title, he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs at public agencies around the world as well as CEOs of leading multinationals and ground-breaking start-ups. Tom's earlier career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts