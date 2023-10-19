Highways UK: Messagemaker launches new high-speed sign range

Messagemaker Displays used this week’s (October 18-19) Highways UK show in Birmingham to launch its new range of high-speed LED signage including Advanced Motorway Indicator (AMI) Screens and MS1 and MS4 Variable Message Signs (VMS) for both gantry and central reservation applications.

Launching as a complete system of traffic control signs, the flexible AMI, MS1 and MS4 signs provide clear and compliant traffic control and instruction to road users.

Each product in the range has been designed with ease of installation, minimal maintenance and a long working lifespan in mind. With over 20 years’ experience producing and perfecting LED speed signage, Messagemaker Displays has also ensured that the solutions are low power, making them an efficient long-term solution regardless of application.

“We are really excited to be taking this next step into high-speed signage, especially as we are launching the range to market at this year’s Highways UK,” says Danny Adamson, MD at Messagemaker Displays. “We have been working for many years to build up our knowledge and reputation within the industry and as such we know that there is a real need for the reliable, efficient and easy to install and maintain signage that we are able to deliver.”