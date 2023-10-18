Kapsch to provide customer service for Polish toll system

Kapsch TrafficCom has won the tender to provide direct customer service for the Polish e-TOLL.

The contract is worth PLN 62.87 million (as of October 16, 2023: around €14 million) and will run for three years from 1 February 2024. Under the contract, Kapsch will provide customer service for the e-TOLL system at 100 distribution points across Poland. The distribution points will be open all year round and around the clock for motorists.

The scope of the contract includes services related to full customer service, such as registering customer data, providing information, accepting payments, charging user accounts and providing on-board equipment.

In addition, IT hardware with software and telecommunication connection is provided and configured for each of the 100 distribution points. The scope of services also includes the training of the staff of the distribution points as well as the provision of marketing material and on-board units.

e-TOLL sales outlets

The e-TOLL system became operational on 24 June 2021 and will be used to collect tolls for trucks and cars on a total of approximately 3,660 kilometers of Polish highways, motorways and national roads.

The service points for the electronic toll collection system are mainly service stations located along the toll road network at a maximum distance of 15 km from the entrance to the toll road section or at key points of the Polish road network.