New UK kerbside parking data API promises to help cities reduce congestion as private car use rises post-lockdown

AppyWay, the pioneering kerbside management and smart parking firm has announced the launch of their new Parking API, set to transform how drivers and fleets find parking across the UK.

The launch of the API follows an upgrade to the company’s data-driven platform and the successful mapping of parking restrictions for over 450 UK towns and cities, contributing to the creation of the UK’s largest, standardised kerbside restriction dataset.

AppyWay have created their new Parking API to simplify what is often the complicated last part of a driver’s journey. Time spent looking for parking presents a perennial problem for local authorities, as it continues to be a significant contributor to congestion and emissions in cities. Last year, UK drivers spent on average 149 hours stuck in congestion, costing the economy almost £7 billion, in addition to the negative impact on air quality and the economy.

“The underlying problem is parking information, or as we like to call it, kerbside intelligence,” says AppyWay’s CEO and founder, Dan Hubert. “It is difficult for drivers, job schedulers and fleet operators to get easy access to the parking information they need, when they need it. Our Parking API has been specially designed to be able to give drivers something like a ‘parking sixth-sense’, helping them drive straight to the right space that suits their needs, quickly and safely.

“It’s an exciting time to be able to launch our re-tooled Parking API and enable developers to build positive solutions, particularly during such uncertain times. We see day by day the need for our cities and citizens to be able to adapt to the current circumstances. An increase in personal car use for work is likely in the short-term, but towns and cities can’t really afford to see a huge spike in congestion. We’re ready to help businesses create innovative solutions with our API, so we can all enjoy more accessible, less congested and safer places to live and work.”

The award-winning company suggests the Parking API can be leveraged directly by businesses to deliver benefits for their own operations but also by software developers, who are solving problems for their customers and looking to add value across their product offerings. With high-definition coverage, AppyWay uses world-leading processes to aggregate, collect and refresh kerbside data, combining with it an advanced cost calculator engine so that developers can build tailored solutions to meet a wide variety of use cases.

AppyWay’s Parking API is available for developers to build against, with a limited free trial available following a demonstration.