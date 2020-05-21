Covid-19: Social distancing car park solution enables in-vehicle queuing

Standing in line, socially distant, outside shops has become one of the less welcome aspects of the ‘new normal’ particularly when the weather is bad. But now a British smart parking firm has come up with a way to make it a little easier.

Creative Car Park (CCP), a provider of ANPR/ALPR car park management services, has announced the launch of a vehicle based virtual queuing system.

CarQ instantly places you in a virtual queue for the shop you want to visit as you enter a car park by using automatic number/license plate recognition (ANPR/ALPR). Any driver remains safe and warm within their vehicle, rather than standing in line in what can often be changeable weather conditions. Each customer receives a notification when it is their turn to enter the store, and can then head straight inside.

Customers can see the current predicted waiting time. Store operatives can remain inside the premises and use the system to call up the next customer based upon footfall and distancing rules, balancing the numbers entering any location.

“We are proud to be able to offer such a ground-breaking solution to the new challenges faced by businesses,” reads a statement from CCP. “We knew our ANPR system could help to prevent lengthy queues. This is made even better by our guarantee to donate all profits (within the first six-months) to the NHS. We are glad so many retailers are showing their interest in this solution and in turn, also backing the NHS “.