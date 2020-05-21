Siemens wins major UK traffic signal equipment and ITS contract

Siemens Mobility Limited has been awarded a significant traffic signal maintenance contract in the UK by a consortium of three councils, Warwickshire, Coventry and Nottingham.

The five-year contract, which came in to force on 1 April 2020, represents a continuation of the work that the company has successfully been carrying out for over 20 years in Warwickshire and Nottingham.

Already representing a significant part of the UK road network, in the next three years, the Midlands will experience a number of events which will place additional demands on its infrastructure, including Birmingham’s hosting of the Commonwealth Games in 2022, Coventry being named the City of Culture for 2021 and the impact that HS2 will have across the region – particularly in Warwickshire.

The core of Siemens Mobility’s work will cover the routine maintenance and annual inspections of 973 traffic signal junctions and pedestrian crossings across the region, as well as all communications equipment. Additional traffic signal equipment will also be provided according to the operational needs of each authority; this could, for example be new installations, or the upgrade of existing equipment at junctions and pedestrian crossings.

Siemens Mobility will also have the opportunity to support the authorities with additional intelligent transport systems, for example, car park management