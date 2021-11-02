New partnership between SRL Traffic Systems and Solar Gates UK promotes workzone safety

SRL Traffic Systems, the UK and RoI’s largest manufacturer and supplier of portable and temporary ITS equipment, has announced that it is extending its portfolio of products designed to promote workzone safety, via an exclusive partnership with Solar Gates UK, a manufacturer of barriers, gates and bollards.

INSTABOOM solar/hybrid instant work zone protection barriers, which are a safer and more cost-efficient alternative to the traditional plastic barriers staffed by dedicated gatepeople, can now be hired from SRL.

A well-established product on workzones throughout the UK, including Smart motorways and HS2 projects, INSTABOOM can be remotely operated and monitored by personnel with multiple responsibilities from elsewhere on site, away from oncoming traffic.

SRL also offers the lighter weight INSTABOOM Lite that was launched this summer for use on short duration operations, including those on rugged terrain. Both products are compatible with wireless GS6 height detection kits, and so can protect against overheight incursions.

“We’re delighted to partner with SRL who are able to offer INSTABOOM clients a rapidly managed service from its extensive, 30 depot distribution network,” says Neil Sampson, Solar Gates’ managing director.

“Workzone safety is of paramount importance to SRL,” adds Malcolm Johnstone, managing director of SRL’s hire division. “Earlier this year we won a RoSPA silver award for ensuring the health and safety of our roadworks staff – and the introduction of INSTABOOM to our portfolio will enable us to help traffic managers to give a further level of protection to their staff.”

INSTABOOM barriers are the only mobile, solar barriers in the market to meet the stringent BS/EN 13241-1 safety standards for gates, barriers and doors as well as being UKCA marked. With Solar Gates’ extensive experience around DHF and Gate Safe standards, they ensure all their barriers are fully safe and compliant.