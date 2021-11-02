Jenoptik named as approved ITS supplier for public sector procurement in the UK

Local authorities and police forces in the UK will be able to quickly and easily procure the latest speed enforcement and monitoring technologies, thanks to traffic camera supplier Jenoptik winning a place on all of Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) Transport Technology and Associated Services (TTAS) framework lots.

CCS’s new Transport Technology and Associated Services agreement builds and expands on the success of its Traffic Management Technology 2 framework, continuing to deliver core services and products, making it easier for authorities to procure goods and services, while creating an easier, more flexible route to market and tailored for the customer specific operational needs.

Because Jenoptik has a place on all seven lots, it means any public sector customer or potential customer can have its ITS-related technology needs fully addressed either by Jenoptik itself, or through a partnership with carefully selected partners who may not have their own place on the framework. This allows customers to procure the very best technology solutions available, from simple roadside systems through to multi-million pound integrated solutions.

“The majority of Jenoptik Traffic Solutions business is to the UK public sector, and a position on a strong framework such as TTAS is absolutely vital,” says deputy managing director Geoff Collins. “Our experience is that our customers benefit from the security and structure of an independently managed framework, simplifying the procurement process in terms of cost and complexity, whilst minimising risk.”

Jenoptik has won a place on all seven CCS lots which comprise:

Lot 1 – Transport Professional Services

Lot 2 – Transport & Pedestrian Control

Lot 3 – Transport Signage & Lighting

Lot 4 – Transport Data Services

Lot 5 – Sustainable Transport Technologies

Lot 6 – Major Transport Solutions

Lot 7 – Catalogue

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2020/21 CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.04bn – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers