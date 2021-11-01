Iteris awarded US$1.46 million in task orders for FHWA training and development program

Iteris has announced that it has been awarded multi-year task orders totaling US$1.46 million from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to provide the continued development, delivery and update of design for a National Highway Institute (NHI) training and workforce development program.

With the new task order agreements, which are part of an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of US$9 million, Iteris will develop, update and deliver training, supplemental materials and services to support training to advance the state of practice, and implement best practices in the areas of FHWA operations, intelligent transportation systems (ITS) engineering, transportation cybersecurity, freight transportation logistics, travel demand and pedestrian facility design. Iteris’ workforce development and training consulting services will be delivered through in-class and online or remote workshops and training, and technical assistance.

“The NHI’s national training and workforce development program has been a vital source of education on complex technical disciplines for transportation professionals in city and state agencies across the country,” says Dr. Moe Zarean, regional vice president, consulting solutions at Iteris. “Iteris is honored to continue providing the expertise required to support the US Department of Transportation’s efforts to improve safety, mobility and sustainability.”