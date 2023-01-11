Micromobility alliance’s incident data shows improving e-scooter safety

Micro-Mobility for Europe (MMfE), the EU association of shared micro-mobility providers, has published a first-of-its-kind factsheet on incident data involving shared e-scooters in Europe.

Based on over 240 million shared e-scooter trips, accounting for over 461 million kilometers travelled, the collected incident data demonstrate that the overall risk of incidents requiring medical treatment is 60% lower than comparable data from 2019. In 2021, 5.1 injuries requiring medical treatment with shared e-scooters per million km were registered.

Moreover, fatality rates on shared e-scooters are twice as low as private e-scooters. Although, with the lack of a standardized incident framework in the EU, which MMfE calls for, shared e-scooter and private e-scooter incident data is most often combined in incident reporting.

Overall, MMfE observes a similar risk of fatal incident for shared e-scooters riders as for cyclists.

Every safety incident is one of too many. By bringing transparency on the aggregated incident data of its six founding members (Bird, Bolt, Dott, Lime, TIER and Voi) in 2021, MMfE seeks to inform road safety policies that reduce incident risks for vulnerable road users, such as e-scooter riders, cyclists, pedestrians, in close collaboration with EU and local authorities.

As motorized vehicles, in particular cars and trucks, remain the biggest source of road traffic fatalities in the EU, the industry association concludes with a set of recommendations to improve the safety of vulnerable road users: Investment in protected infrastructures; Harmonise incident reporting standards in the EU; Acknowledge e-scooter riders as vulnerable road users; Encourage rules enforcement by local authorities