Iteris secures $2.8m I-10 Express Lane support contract in California

San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) has awarded Iteris a $2.8 million contract to support the development of its I-10 Express Lanes.

The project proposes to widen the I-10 highway for a stretch of 11 miles between the I-10/I-15 interchange and Pepper Street. One express lane will be added in each direction as well as new auxiliary lanes, and additional California Highway Patrol (CHP) enforcement areas.

Iteris is a subconsultant to Advanced Civil Technologies, the consulting firm leading the plans, specifications and estimates for this contract. Under the terms of a five-year contract, Iteris will provide a number of design services, including toll infrastructure; closed circuit television systems; changeable message signs; fiber optic cable systems; traffic monitoring systems and more.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen to support this important initiative for San Bernardino County Transportation Authority,” says Steven Bradley, regional vice president, Consulting Services at Iteris. “We realize the impact of this project is critical to improving movement on this highway, and we look forward to working closely with SBCTA, Caltrans, Advanced Civil Technologies and other stakeholders to make it successful.”