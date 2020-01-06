Bus signal priority systems expanding in California

Supplier of applied informatics systems for the transportation industry, Iteris Inc. is continuing to expand its multimodal transport and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) initiatives with the award of a new transit priority system in California.

Iteris has just been awarded US$707,000 from the City of Gardena to provide design services as part of the bus signal priority (BSP) project for Gardena Transit (GTrans) bus Line 2, representing a continued expansion of the company’s BSP leadership in southern California. Under the terms of the one-year agreement, Iteris will provide design services, procurement, testing and oversight, as well as construction support to enable operations on the new BSP system at major signalised intersections in compliance with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (LA Metro) Countywide Signal Priority program. Task orders for three years of operation and maintenance (O&M) services are pending, and include the option for two additional years of O&M. This is Iteris’ seventh BSP project in southern California, bringing total deployments of the company’s BSP connected bus solutions to over 500 intersections in the region.

Deployment of the BSP system is anticipated to be completed within nine months. The BSP deployment will make use of on-bus systems that incorporate GPS-based automatic vehicle location (AVL) equipment, wireless communications and advanced intersection traffic controller technologies. GTrans serves nearly three million riders annually across five lines, with the transport operator’s service area encompassing 40 square miles. Work on the project, which builds on transit signal priority (TSP) system services deployed to other transit agencies in LA County, is expected to begin immediately. Iteris’ TSP system services are used by some of the largest transit agencies across the country, with those in California including the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the City of Culver City, the City of Torrance and the City of Pasadena.

“Improving safety and efficiency for all modes of transportation is a priority for us and the cities and state agencies with which we work throughout the USA,” said Scott Carlson, vice president and assistant general manager of transportation systems at Iteris. “This new initiative with the City of Gardena is further testament to the effectiveness of our vehicle-to-infrastructure approach, which is designed to mitigate traffic congestion throughout southern California and across the nation.”

LA Metro has the long-term ambition of deploying a countywide Central BSP Network across Los Angeles County with the eventual migration of transit priority services to a fully-integrated cloud-based system. In December, Iteris was awarded a contract to provide traffic operations analysis and traffic engineering design services for a new light rail transit (LRT) system in Los Angeles County, which will see priority and control at more than 60 signalised intersections in East San Fernando Valley.