New Jersey Transit’s utilisation of technology

By on Audio, Public transit, Traveler Information Systems

Transportation Radio’s Bernie Wagenblast recently caught up with New Jersey Transit’s president Kevin Corbett about the challenges of running the system and the opportunities that are appearing for the future. In this short clip, Corbett explains how the organisation transports more people by bus than rail and is making use of the resources available to it and exploiting technology to provide push notifications for commuters. To listen to the full podcast and others in the series, click HERE

