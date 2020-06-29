Mircomobility in London enters new phase – with e-skateboards

You might have thought that forward-thinking mobility solutions involving skateboards would forever be confined to the Back to The Future movies, but now – with focus on micromobility to take pressure off public transport in the ‘new normal’ – e-skateboards are being demonstrated and sold in London.

Here East, London’s tech and innovation campus, has announced that the award-winning Australian firm Evolve Skateboards has chosen the East London location as their new London base, with a view to promoting an innovative, premium micromobility solution for the city.

Evolve will be selling, servicing and distributing their highly acclaimed skateboards at Here East, and will be offering product demos and test rides on campus. Their new premises will provide a showroom for Evolve’s products, including the full range of e-skateboards and accessories. Here East provides an environment and space to allow customers to engage with the team, explore the products, enjoy demo days and experience the boards prior to purchase.

Evolve joins the fast-growing creative and mobility cluster at Here East and will sit alongside pioneering technology companies helping the world move smarter, such as Ford Mobility, and research teams in UCL and Loughborough University London and the mobility team based within Here East’s innovation centre, Plexal.

Here East is a multi-award winning testbed for innovation and has success in the micromobility and EV mobility space remaining the only legal pilot location in the UK for electric scooters.

Located in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Here East is a 1.2 million sq ft tech and innovation campus. A catalyst for growth, it is home to over 4,500 academics and innovators, and is designed to foster collaboration, allowing its community to scale and grow at pace.

“Innovation in the electric and micro-mobility space is a key focus at Here East. We are thrilled that Evolve has chosen to come and join us as their London base,” says Gavin Poole, CEO of Here East. “As a campus, we are able to offer both the studio space for the company, and the outdoor recreation space that will allow customers to experience Evolve right on their doorstep.”