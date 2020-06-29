Traffic Technology Today
New modelling software from Aimsun will aid social distancing

Covid-19, Data & Modeling

Aimsun has announced its new Aimsun Next 20 mobility modelling software will have a series of features to help planners understand the movement of pedestrians and cyclists, predicted to be much in demand as transportation networks adapt to social distancing regulations.

Version 20 of Aimsun Next software allows planners to model a multitude of possible future scenarios such as studying the impact of pop-up bike lanes, or increased physical distance at a busy crossing.

The new pedestrian simulator is included free of charge in Aimsun Next and lets mobility engineers model the movement of unlimited numbers of pedestrians on pavements, their interaction with traffic at crossings, and the boarding and alighting process at public transport stops.
Advanced non-lane-based microsimulation predicts the behaviour of two-wheel vehicles sharing lanes and filtering through a queue of four-wheel vehicles; this realistic simulation of micromobility such as bicycles, e-bikes and scooters gives transport planners an unprecedented insight into the movement of all modes of transport, allowing them to optimise their network and help get people where they need to be as efficiently as possible.

“Aimsun Next 20 focuses on modelling pedestrians, bicycles and the interaction between passengers and public transport vehicles. It is a huge step towards our final goal of modelling individuals and multimodal mobility,” says Aimsun’s global head of product management Paolo Rinelli. “Given that transport planners are having to completely rethink their policies post-Covid, this is the perfect tool at the perfect time”.

