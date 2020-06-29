New modelling software from Aimsun will aid social distancing

Aimsun has announced its new Aimsun Next 20 mobility modelling software will have a series of features to help planners understand the movement of pedestrians and cyclists, predicted to be much in demand as transportation networks adapt to social distancing regulations.

Version 20 of Aimsun Next software allows planners to model a multitude of possible future scenarios such as studying the impact of pop-up bike lanes, or increased physical distance at a busy crossing.