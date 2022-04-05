Drone industry reconnects in Amsterdam

The fourth Amsterdam Drone Week, which took place 29–31 March 2022, brought together nearly 3,500 visitors, 250 speakers, 80 nationalities and over 65 hours of panel discussions, showcases, workshops and presentations.

Running alongside Intertraffic Amsterdam, the three-day in-person and livestream event was organised by the European Union Aviation Safety Authority (EASA) and RAI Amsterdam.

“For many of us, it was the first time in two years that we saw each other in real life,” said Patrick Ky, executive director of EASA. “This created a very special atmosphere.”

Ky was happy with the content of the panel discussions, showcases, workshops and presentations. “Despite the pandemic, this new segment of aviation has been extremely active in the last two years. We now have the European regulations in order, many billions are being invested in the sector and it is slowly but surely growing out of its infancy,” said Ky.

Diana Cooper, head of Policy & Regulations at Supernal, part of Hyundai Motor Group, summed up the three days: “Advanced Air Mobility will augment, not replace current forms of transit, and will increase the efficiency and connectivity of our communities.”

On the first day of the conference, the World Economic Forum launched the Advanced and Urban Aerial Mobility Cities and Regions Coalition. The coalition of cities and regions will work together to make the possibility of advanced and urban aerial mobility a reality.

“City leaders have a great opportunity to ensure that emerging advanced aerial mobility technologies are implemented in ways that work for cities and their communities rather than the other way around,” said David Hyde, lead Aerospace at the World Economic Forum.

A Pan-European Urban Air Mobility Projects & Initiatives Community was also launched, to foster sustainable development of the UAM ecosystem. The new community aims to establish a Pan-European collaborative platform to facilitate knowledge sharing across UAM projects and initiatives in Europe.

Amsterdam Drone Week 2023 will take place 21–23 March 2023.

Nynke Lipsius, director of the Amsterdam Drone Week, expects that the sector will have taken significant steps by the next event in 2023. “U-space will be implemented next year. That means that drones in the city will then become a reality. I am honoured that we can once again give the international drone community its own place,” said Lipsius.