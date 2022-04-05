AUDIO: Why clean transportation means more than just electric cars

Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s associate research scientist Alice Grossman talks, on this recent edition of the Thinking Transportation Podcast, about how the recent Bipartisan Infrastructure Act has released funding that will help to make transportation more environmentally friendly. She also discusses why such initiatives have taken so long to get underway. You can listen to a clip below, but to hear the whole episode and more like it, log onto the Thinking Transportation podcast homepage or find it on your favorite streaming service.

Guest info: Alice Grossman works in Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s (TTI’s) Center for Advancing Research in Transportation Emissions, Energy, and Health (CARTEEH). Her research and project management experience span various areas of multimodal transportation with a focus on accessibility, technology in transportation, vulnerable road user safety, and performance measurement. Grossman leads the Clean Transportation Collaborative. Prior to joining TTI, she worked at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as a Science and Technology Policy Fellow through the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and was a Senior Policy Analyst at the Eno Center for Transportation.

