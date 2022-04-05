Jenoptik appointed to National Highways framework

Automated enforcement specialist Jenoptik says its appointment to National Highways’ Operational Technology Commercial Framework will speed up work to make England’s strategic road network safer.

Jenoptik, known for its automatic number plate recognition (ANPR/ALPR) enforcement cameras, will be part of the English motorway and trunk road operator’s main procurement route for operational roadside technology, supporting the delivery of RIS2, the Road Investment Strategy from 2020 to 2025.

The company has been appointed to Lots 1, 4 and 5 of the framework covering detector systems, operational systems and operational technology consultancy support.

“I commend National Highways for improving the procurement process to make implementation of new technology quicker and simpler,” said Jenoptik deputy managing director Geoff Collins.

The National Highways appointment is for an initial two years, with the potential to be extended for a further two.

Jenoptik’s ANPR technology is also used to regulate speeds in order to reduce emissions in highly polluted areas and manage traffic during extreme weather events. In addition, the company delivers spot speed, red light and advanced ANPR-based ITS schemes.

Images: Jenoptik, AdobeStock