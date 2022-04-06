One.network appoints Scott Belcher and Mark Talbot as US consultants

Scott Belcher and Mark Talbot have joined transportation technology provider one.network in the US as consultants.

Belcher and Talbot bring decades of intelligent transportation, technology, business and policy leadership to one.network as the UK company expands in the US.

one.network, which provides real-time work zone, road incident and event information data, entered the US market last year and is already working with transportation agencies on both coasts.

Belcher heads up SFB Consulting LLC and was previously CEO of the Telecommunications Industry Association and the Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America). Talbot leads EFTC Advisory Services and most recently served as group CEO of global ITS solutions and automated enforcement company Redflex Holdings Inc.

one.network founder James Harris says the appointments represent the company’s commitment to the American market. “Scott and Mark are incredibly well known and respected in the US transportation and traffic management industries,” said Harris. “To have people of their calibre and reputation on our team as we accelerate our efforts in the US is very exciting.”

In his new role with one.network, Belcher will advise the company’s leadership team, helping them navigate the complexities and nuances of the American transportation landscape.

“This is a dynamic group with a powerful product. Their work zone and road event mapping technology has become the gold standard in the UK,” said Becher. “I believe they can replicate that success here in the US and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

Talbot will advise one.network’s leadership team on American business strategy, and consult on sales and marketing, organisational structure and operational issues.

“With their logic and ingenuity, one.network’s solutions sell themselves,” Talbot said. “I look forward to introducing the company to key people who will recognise their value and potential.”

Image: AdobeStock