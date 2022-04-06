Moovit drives Essex County Council’s new travel app and service

Intel’s Moovit, a Mobility as a Service solutions provider, is powering the technology behind two mobility solutions launched by Essex County Council in the UK to help locals travel more sustainably and conveniently.

A Digital Demand Responsive Transport service called DigiGo will allow users to plan shared transport journeys with real-time arrival information.

The DigiGo service is booked via the TravelEssex app, a free-to-use travel planning app where users can view all sustainable travel modes across Essex and plan multi-modal journeys.

The TravelEssex app is powered by Moovit’s White Label App Solution, and the DigiGo service by Moovit’s On-Demand solution.

“Diverse travel needs and demands have evolved with the pandemic, and now most travel is generally more local,” said Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s chief growth and marketing officer. “We are excited to partner with Essex County Council and bring our global experience to help shape this flexible transport service.”

The DigiGo service will initially operate within two rural and suburban areas of Essex to provide a more flexible public transport service with shortened wait and walk times. The service will provide easier connection to Essex’s transport interchanges, such as bus and train stations, for onward travel.

Funded by the Department for Transport’s Rural Mobility Fund, the DigiGo services will run for a two-year period, with the learning and development used to inform any potential future rollout of the service to other areas of Essex or the UK. The service will operate between 7am and 10pm, seven days a week (excluding bank holidays)