SkedGo works with Leicester City Council on journey planner project

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) technology company SkedGo has won a contract with the UK’s Leicester City Council to strengthen sustainable and active travel in the region.

The agreement covers the launch of two Android and iPhone apps as part of the Choose How You Move initiative, offering an easy-to-use journey planner incorporating public transport, e-bikes from Santander Cycles, Park and Ride spaces, taxis, cycling and walking routes.

Choose How You Move is a partnership project between Leicester City Council and Leicestershire County Council, funded by the Department for Transport.

“MaaS doesn’t have to be complicated,” says John Nuutinen, CEO of SkedGo. “Our widget and white label solutions are a perfect tool for local governments to quickly and efficiently act on their sustainability and social equity commitments.”

Active travel is a key goal of Leicester City Council’s Transport Recovery Plan, supporting residents to reduce their car use. Leicester has a population of more than 600,000.

Harvey Blundell, assistant transport development officer, Leicester City Council, says: “By breaking down the barriers to sustainable transport, and by making alternative modes and multi-modal journeys as accessible as possible, we are delivering on our commitments to address the climate emergency and to reduce air pollution, while also making the city a better place to live, work, and visit.”

Images: SkedGo, AdobeStock