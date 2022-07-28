SkedGo brings demand-responsive MaaS to Nōgata, Japan

Australian mobility technology provider SkedGo has launched a proof of concept project with mobility platform Shotl and IT services company ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp (CTC) to bring together demand responsive transport (DRT) and mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) in Japan.

Users in the southern Japanese city of Nōgata can now use Android and iOS applications to plan, book, and calculate fares for multi-modal routes that start or end with a DRT trip, and incorporate all public transport options. The result is a seamless door-to-door experience, with SkedGo’s solution supporting real time updates of DRT availability, virtual stops and operating hours.

John Nuutinen, CEO of SkedGo, says: “DRT serves to increase equal access to transport, in either urban or rural locations. In Japan, where more than 29% of the population is over 65, we’re excited to show how our world class routing algorithm can improve quality of life and support community needs.”

“Working with Shotl and CTC also enables us to demonstrate the flexibility of our MaaS platform globally, with hassle free in-app booking helping to reduce city congestion and dependence on private cars,” adds Nuutinen.

SkedGo’s white label solution incorporates General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) data so passengers can constantly stay aware of changes to their route, service updates, vehicle locations and congestion. The zone-based DRT provision connects with multiple first and last mile transport options and transport hubs.

Images: LERK, SkedGo, Adobe Stock.