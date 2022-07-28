Bus-priority signal technology deployed in Portland, Oregon

US intelligent connected traffic technology company LYT and TriMet, a provider of mass transit transportation services in the Portland, Oregon metro area, are jointly deploying LYT’s next generation Transit Signal Priority (TSP) software solution as part of TriMet’s Division Transit Project.

The LYT.transit TSP software will allow traffic signals to prioritize bus travel, improving timing and reliability for transit riders.

TriMet’s Division Transit Project will speed up the bus service with longer buses, more frequent service and the newer TSP system between downtown Portland, east Portland and the suburb of Gresham.

Last year, INRIX released its 2020 survey of global traffic congestion and showed that the Portland metro area ranks 14th worst in the nation and 115th worst in the world. Improving the timing of TriMet’s public bus transportation will improve traffic flow.

“TriMet is one of the most progressive transit agencies in the nation, leveraging modern technologies to improve transportation for the people across the Portland metro region,” says Timothy Menard, founder and CEO of LYT. “Our goal is to improve the way people move through our cities while improving safety and reducing congestion for communities. By adopting LYT’s solutions, agencies like TriMet can leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning technologies, and real-time information and analytics to improve the intelligence of their operation, benefitting travellers and residents alike.”

LYT’s technology is now installed in 58 intersections and the entire Division Transit Project will be set to begin moving passengers on 18 September 2022.

“We awarded the Division Transit Project to LYT based on their technology and expertise. LYT has completed setup and we are now beginning operational training and testing along the Division Street corridor,” said AJ O’Conner, director Intelligent Transportation Systems at TriMet. “By moving buses faster and more efficiently, our riders will be able to rely on TriMet buses more and ultimately more people will have the confidence to get on board.”

Images: Adobe Stock.