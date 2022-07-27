SRL’s variable message signs to support 2022 Commonwealth Games

With the 2022 Commonwealth Games getting underway in Birmingham, UK at the end of July, SRL Traffic Systems is deploying its Smart Messenger and Smart High-Speed Messenger VMS (variable message signs) throughout the region to support visitors and road users.

The games will be the biggest multi-sport event to be held in the UK for a decade. With one million tickets issued, event organisers need clear information and communication solutions to help manage the expected crowds and update road users.

West Midlands Combined Authorities evaluated tenders against two key criteria: technical (70%) and commercial (30%). SRL says that its TOPAS registered VMS, established communication channels with local authorities and the team’s commitment to working with TfWM (Transport for West Midlands) were central to securing the contract.

Caroline Walton, VMS manager at SRL, says: “We’re delighted to secure a contract for more than 50 VMS units at this year’s Commonwealth Games. Our Smart Messenger VMS will not only provide advanced notice of the event, but clear information for spectators, too.”

“SRL’s VMS have a flexible, easy to use sign management system that means messages can be updated quickly and easily, perfect for events of this size,” adds Walton. “By using Zephyr, our browser-based software, the Games Route Network desk will have full access to our VMS providing a truly seamless experience.”

All SRL VMS are integrated with SWARCO’s Zephyr sign management system. Many local authorities also use Zephyr to manage their permanent traffic infrastructure.

Iain McDonald, business development director at SRL, adds: “We are confident that our team of Games-dedicated staff, various local depots and smart location tracking software, will enable us to provide a responsive, agile and valuable service to organisers.”

Images: SRL.