Glympse and Here to improve last-mile delivery services

Location data and platform services provider Here Technologies has formed a partnership with Glympse, a pioneer of real-time location sharing technology, to offer joint solutions that can help reduce urban congestion by improving last-mile deliveries and curbside management.

Here and Glympse will collaborate on solutions that will enable retailers, e-commerce companies, quick-serve restaurants (QSR), emergency roadside assistance organizations, and insurance providers to deliver innovative customer services for last-mile delivery, curbside pickup, and a more complete frictionless journey. With this partnership, QSR and retail customers are now able to:

Receive accurate insight about a delivery’s current location and estimated time of arrival (ETA) down to the minute;

Provide drivers with precise and real-time routing to ensure speed and accuracy in deliveries;

Reduce the number of inbound calls for status and location of the delivery;

Accurately estimate their customer’s arrival ensuring a quick handoff of products purchased online, but picked up in the store.

Glympse and Here have combined their respective capabilities to deliver a new best-in-class product delivery tracking system. Glympse’s enterprise-grade platform employs data sources and manages accurate location, ETA and geofencing engines, web and mobile components for a multi-step, customer-facing experience. The intelligent location services provided by Here deliver maps, geocoding, real-time traffic, transit, routing and geo-visualization tools to enable this innovation and seamless journey. The result is a best-in-class product and delivery solution for a multi-step, customer-facing experience.

As Buy-Online-Pick-up-In-Store (BOPIS) continues to increase, retailers, QSRs and consumer package goods companies (CPGs) who are looking to reach consumers directly need to optimize their curbside pick-up and last-mile delivery capabilities to stay competitive. According to industry research, 61% of consumers are willing to pay more for same-day delivery of their purchases, while same-day deliveries can also help businesses gain a competitive edge over 85% of other industry players. Better management of deliveries can also help improve urban congestion by reducing the number of trips made by consumers.

“Consumers today expect an outstanding, highly personalized experience throughout their buying journey,” said Cami Zimmer, EVP for business development and marketing at Glympse. “These elevated expectations are being driven largely by the ‘Amazon Effect’, and it means that in order to compete, ‘brick & mortar’ retailers must be able to innovate and drive efficiencies to improve the overall buying experience. Achieving these goals means leveraging an ever-changing landscape of location and traffic data, something we can accomplish through our alliance with Here.”

Jason Bettinger, head of consumer technologies at Here, said, “Retailers want to enhance the customer experience and drive operational efficiencies in the last mile and last meter. Our location intelligence platform helps operations and fleet management leaders optimize routing and ETAs, allowing for more efficient use of drivers and more on-time deliveries. Ultimately, we are offering a more transparent and engaging customer experience.”