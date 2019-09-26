Cubic’s Trafficware platform to manage traffic in Manchester, Connecticut

Texas-based transportation equipment manufacturer Trafficware has been selected by the Town of Manchester in Connecticut to deliver its ATMS (advanced traffic management system) central transportation operations software system to control vehicle flow across the area’s roads.

Now part of the Cubic Corporation’s Transportation Systems (CTS) business division, Trafficware will deploy its ATMS central management platform in Manchester to provide the town’s authorities with a real-time, integrated view of the area’s traffic operations. Located in Hartford County and with a population of nearly 60,000, Manchester has parts of three key interstate highways, I-84, I-384, and I-291, in the near vicinity, as well as US Route 6 and US Route 44, which together constitute the town’s principal east/west arterial. State Route 30 is an east/west arterial in the northern section of town and State Route 83 is Manchester’s principal north/south arterial, becoming Main Street through the center of town.

Manchester joins several other cities in Connecticut, including Bridgeport, New Haven, Hartford, Stamford, and Norwalk, in deploying Cubic’s Trafficware ATMS, which provides agencies with a powerful tool to effectively monitor and control traffic and its intelligent transport systems (ITS) infrastructure. The company’s ATMS platform is one of the most technologically advanced traffic management system in the market. It is also the only system with a business intelligence layer that incorporates a flexible architecture, supporting multiple manufacturers’ devices, as well as providing integration with other transportation systems. Agencies that purchase ATMS also benefit from new releases as the technology advances.

This type of integrated technology is essential because it serves as the mainframe that aggregates different sources of traffic network data into a single repository. This feature allows traffic engineers an immediate 360-degree view of their transportation network, so they can respond to immediate concerns and provide long-range planning and analysis to proactively manage congestion. The ATMS platform also has the functionality to support connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs), Trafficware’s SynchroGreen Adaptive Traffic Signal Control system, Transit Signal Priority (TSP) for buses, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to measure and improve overall flow of traffic, enhance safety, as well as reduce vehicle emissions. There are currently more than 300 Trafficware ATMS installations managing urban mobility worldwide, with hardware and software products deployed at over 50,000 intersections on four continents.

“Cities and communities around the world recognize the immediate need for intelligent technology so they can deploy smart traffic intersections today and prepare for a connected vehicle world of tomorrow,” said Jon Newhard, vice president and general manager of Cubic ITS at CTS. “We welcome the Town of Manchester as a customer and wish them the same success as our other great customers in Connecticut. The neighboring cities of Hartford, West Hartford and Windsor have deployed the Trafficware ATMS system to address the considerable complexities of a traffic network that also includes major interstate corridors. We believe our smart city solutions will serve Manchester well.”