ITS America launches 2021 technology blueprint

The Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America) has published a key policy document outlining how technology can transform the US transportation system.

The publication entitled A Better Future Transformed By Intelligent Mobility – ITS America’s Blueprint for a Saver, Greener, Smarter Transportation System breaks the topic down into six main technology areas: Smart Infrastructure; V2X and Connected Transportation; Automated Vehicles; Mobility on Demand; Emerging Technology; and Sustainability and Resiliency.

The document also highlights that six Standing Committees have been established to guide policy frameworks in the six main technology areas above.

A statement accompanying the publication reads: “ITS America believes that developing and deploying transportation technologies provides the opportunity to alleviate many of the negative impacts of our transportation system while providing more equitable and accessible mobility without leaving behind the transportation workers who allow our transportation system to function.

“Intelligent mobility driven by the deployment of transportation technologies has the potential to significantly reduce deaths on US roadways, reduce congestion and emissions, and provide equal access to mobility for all US residents while growing the economy, providing better health outcomes, and increasing access to education and economic opportunity.”