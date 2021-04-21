Star Systems launches next-gen tolling transponder

Star Systems International (SSI) has launched Zenith, a new windshield and headlamp transponder with robust memory protection, advanced data security and superior read sensitivity along with top-level performance and reliability.

Zenith protects stored memory with a robust error-correcting architecture that is immune to single-bit errors, such as bit flips. In addition to the permanently locked and 96-bit TID and password-read protected user memory, enhancing security through a dynamic verification process that prevents cloning attempts.

In addition, this transponder features an industry-leading read sensitivity of -22.5 dBm. With an antenna that is optimized to work on either a vehicle’s windshield or headlamp, Zenith is a simple, single solution for any vehicle.

“The Zenith is designed to meet and exceed interoperability standards in tolling,” said Chris Cheung, senior manager of technical marketing at Star. “The new product is currently undergoing OmniAir certification and is expected to be completed soon.”

Zenith comes with Star Systems’ signature non-removable, non-transferable (NRNT) tamper evident feature or tamper evident break on removal (BOR) features. The material construction assures long-term reliability and durability in harsh environments typically seen in Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI) applications.

“This industry is in need of a next-generation transponder,” said Robert Karr, CEO of Star Systems. “Zenith delivers an unparalleled combination of performance, advanced features, quality and reliability. We expect it to be a very successful product.”

Zenith is an excellent choice for applications such as electronic toll collection (ETC), congestion pricing, electronic road pricing (ERP), electronic vehicle registration (EVR), parking and access control, etc. It is currently available for shipment.