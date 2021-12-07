ITSA2021: Intersection analytics announced for Fremont smart corridor project

At this week’s ITS America Annual Meeting in Charlotte, NC (December 7-10) it has been annouced that the City of Fremont, California, has contracted Derq and its partner CT Group to deploy AI technology at 37 intersections on a 9-mile section of Fremont Boulevard.

Derq, a Detroit-based technology company, which is showcasing its solutions and products at booth #1914 at the Charlotte Convention Center, will deploy intersection analytics systems with CT Group as a key component of the Fremont Boulevard Safe and Smart Corridor Project, a multi-year project touted as one of the most advanced and connected corridors in the US.

Derq’s primary responsibility involves enabling intersection analytics systems at 37 Intersections along Fremont Boulevard to provide ongoing analysis from traffic intersection video sources of multimodal conflicts using artificial intelligence (AI). Derq’s proprietary software will be utilized to detect “near-miss” interactions at intersections and crosswalks and identify safety “hot spots” based on dangerous roadway behavior including red-light running, speeding, wrong-way driving and pedestrians crossing against a red light, as well as provide continuous classified counts and turning movement reports.

“We have worked extensively with various city and state governments to advance some of the largest and popularly-travelled corridors in the U.S.,” said Karl Jeanbart, CEO of Derq. “We’re excited to bring our knowledge and experience to the Fremont Boulevard Safe and Smart Corridor Project so they remain one of the most advanced and safe roadways in the country.”

Derq’s patented software platform integrates with pre-existing or easily installed sensors and other intelligent transportation system (ITS) equipment at each intersection to monitor the trajectories and predict the intents for all vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians in the sensors’ field of view.

This creates a comprehensive understanding of road user behavior that helps identify and predict potential conflicts or collisions and in-turn dangerous intersections. The data generated provides accurate and granular feedback to develop safety countermeasures and manage traffic.

Derq’s approach is unprecedented, as it aims at converting large amounts of sensor data into rich dashboard-based predictive insights that are not otherwise available through traditional safety and traffic analyses. These insights allow road operators and planners to act proactively with short turnarounds rather than reactively rely on punctual, often data-poor, and outdated crash and traffic reports.

“From the beginning, our Fremont Boulevard Safe and Smart Corridor project has served as a national test bed for innovation in traffic safety technologies and is a significant investment in the City’s Mobility Action Plan. This project will not only modernize our traffic systems to make them more safe, but will also provide a more efficient driving experience for our community members by improving traffic flow,” says Fremont Mayor Lily Mei. “Derq’s intersection analytics systems will help take this project to the next level as we continue our work to make Vision Zero (eliminating all traffic fatalities) a reality in Fremont. The data will supplement our existing efforts and give us the tools to take an increasingly proactive safety approach.”

“CT Group is excited to partner with Derq and the City of Fremont for this project,’” said Joe Hoferer, Vice President Western Region of CT Group, “The Derq safety analytics platform is revolutionizing how we study and understand safety and risks for vulnerable road users. Derq’s proprietary AI software provides real-time insights into what is happening at the intersection level. With this project, the city is embarking on one of the most advanced ‘Vision-Zero’-focused traffic projects in history.”

Derq has worked extensively with forward-thinking agencies, such as Caltrans, RTC of Southern Nevada, the City of Dublin, OH, and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), where it is deploying one of the largest U.S. intelligent corridors in Detroit with 65 intersections.