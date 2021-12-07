AUDIO: How will supply chains change post-Covid?

Supply chains everywhere were strained to their limits long before the Covid-19 outbreak. The pandemic simply exposed weaknesses that were already there. In the clip below Texas A&M Transportation Institutes’s senior research scientist Jolanda Prozzi shares new understanding about the complexity and fragility of the systems we depend on to get our goods where they need to go. This clip is taken from the latest Thinking Transprotation podcast. To hear the whole episode and more like it, log onto the homepage or find the podcast on your favorite streaming service.