ITSA2021: Annual Meeting – the must-sees for Day Two

As the ITS America Annual Meeting enters its second day (December 8) attendees can look forward to several key highlights – including a keynote address focusing on improving the safety of vulnerable road users, the opening of the exhibition hall, and the chance to experience live demos from Virginia Tech.

The exhibtion hall, in North Carolina’s newly extended and refurbished Charlotte Convention Center, will open to visitors at 11am, with a welcome reception being held at tthe end of the day between 5 and 6pm.

At the start of the day, attendees should not misse the keynote presentation in The Richardson Ballroom, entitled Safer and More Equitable Mobility.

In 2020, US pedestrian roadway fatalities rose 21%, despite considerably decreased traffic. As states prepare for historic investment, speakers will consider how technology can reverse this worrying spike and protect the most vulnerable road users.

Wednesday’s keynote speakers include National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chair, Jennifer Homendy. Nominated by President Biden and unanimously confirmed by the US Senate, she was sworn in on August 21, 2021. Homendy has supported the NTSB’s critical safety mission for over two decades.

She will be joined by Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) CEO and general manager, Lesley Richards, Amazon Web Services state and local transportation leader, Randy Iwasaki and New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) commissioner, Marie Therese Dominguez.

A further highlight will be The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI) and Pronto, a leading safe-driving autonomy company, w hosting the first of a series of roadshows at ITS America 2021 Annual Meeting.

The roadshow will highlight two demonstrations of automated driving systems developed under the Trucking Fleet Concept of Operations (CONOPS) project, a four-year, $10 million effort sponsored by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the Federal Highway Administration.

The VTTI and Pronto roadshow will feature: Interactive visualizations of a prototype truck automated driving systems (ADS) database and map created from data collected during the ADS cross-country demonstration.

Presentations highlighting a “behind the scenes” look at the ADS cross-country drive, including preparation, planning, training, data inputs, and real-world applications.

Summary of ITSA Annual Meeting schedule for Wednesday, December 8

8-10:30 am General Sessions

1:45 pm Keynote presentation and panel discussion “Safer and More Equitable Mobility” featuring NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy

3-4:30 pm General Sessions

11 am – 5 pm Exhibit Hall open, including the VTTI and Pronto CONOPS Roadshow Demonstration. This roadshow, debuting at the Annual Meeting, will highlight demonstrations of automated driving systems developed under the Trucking Fleet Concept of Operations (CONOPS) project.

5-6 pm Exhibitor Welcome Reception